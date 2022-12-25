Colts vs. Chargers odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, best bets from top model

The Week 16 NFL Slate comes to a close on Monday evening in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in the 15th game of the 2022 campaign for both teams. The Chargers are 8-6 overall and 4-3 on the road this season. The Colts are 4-9-1 overall after four consecutive losses. The Charges are 8-5-1 and Indianapolis is 6-8 against the spread in 2022. Nick Foles will be the starting quarterback for Indianapolis.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 4-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Chargers vs. Colts odds.

Colts vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -4

Colts vs. Chargers over/under: 45.5 points

Colts vs. Chargers money line: Chargers -210, Colts +175

LAC: The Chargers are 8-5-1 against the spread this season

IND: The Colts are 6-8- against the spread this season

Featured Game | Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers are playing much better on defense in recent weeks. Los Angeles has allowed only 31 total points over the last two games (15.5 per game), while giving up just 251.5 total yards per game and 4.8 yards per play in those contests. The Chargers are above-average in passing yards allowed and first Downs allowed for the season, and they’ve created 18 turnovers. Opponents are turning only 53.5% of red zone trips into touchdowns against the Chargers, and Los Angeles is facing a scuffling offense from Indianapolis.

The Colts are No. 29 in the NFL in scoring, averaging fewer than 18 points per game, and Indianapolis is No. 24 in the league in total offense. The Colts have committed more turnovers (27) and lost more fumbles (13) than any team in the league, and Indianapolis is No. 27 in third down efficiency and No. 31 in red zone efficiency on offense.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis has strong defensive characteristics. The Colts are in the top five of the NFL in yards allowed per drive (27.5), and rank in the top 12 in total defense, yielding only 329.3 yards per game. Indianapolis allows opponents to convert only 36.8% of third down chances, and the Colts are stingy against the pass, yielding just 205.6 passing yards per game.

Indianapolis is giving up 6.0 net yards per pass attempt, and allowing only 4.1 yards per carry to opponents. The Colts have one of the best tacklers in the NFL in veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin, who has at least 10 tackles in five straight games. Franklin is also in the top five of the league in solo tackles (85) and overall tackles (141) this season.

