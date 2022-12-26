Colts vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Los Angeles @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Los Angeles 8-6; Indianapolis 4-9-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Los Angeles Chargers will be on the road. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts in a holiday battle at 8:15 pm ET on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Los Angeles won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for the Chargers and the Tennessee Titans last week, but Los Angeles stepped up in the second half for a 17-14 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the Winner and the close margin. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from RB Austin Ekeler and RB Joshua Kelley.

Los Angeles’ defense was a presence, as it got past Tennessee’s Offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Speaking of close games: Indianapolis fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 39-36. The Colts were up 33 to nothing at the end of the half but somehow couldn’t manage to seal the deal. Nobody is they really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but they got scores from SAF Julian Blackmon and RB Deon Jackson.

Special teams collected 18 points for Indianapolis. K Chase McLaughlin delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

Los Angeles is now 8-6 while Indianapolis sits at 4-9-1. Two Offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles is second worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 83.7 on average. The Colts have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest overall Offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 21 on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 pm ET

Monday at 8:15 pm ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 4-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indianapolis and Los Angeles both have one win in their last two games.