Colts to start QB Nick Foles

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Colts QB Nick Foles will start in place of Matt Ryan against the Chargers on Monday.

What it means in fantasy: Ryan was benched mere days after his continued struggles led to the biggest comeback win in league history by the Vikings on Saturday. Interim head Coach Jeff Saturday said the goal is to start Foles for the final three games. The change is the third of the season for the Colts. Fantasy Managers participating in Deeper Superflex or two quarterback formats should consider Foles as a QB2 option against a Chargers defense allowing the eighth-most opponent points per game.

Going deeper: The Colts signed Ryan as a solution before the start of this season, but he has turned out to be a problem. Indianapolis is one of the worst offenses in the league. Ryan leads the league with 13 interceptions and ranks 25th with a QBR of 43.6. In only two games this season he has scored more than 20 Fantasy points.

The news: Cardinals QB Trace McSorley is set to make his first career start against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: The Cardinals’ Colt McCoy, who has started in place of the injured Kyler Murray, is recovering from a concussion and will miss Week 16. Coach Kliff Kingsbury is eager to see how the third-string quarterback performs after having an entire week to prepare, but James Conner and Deandre Hopkins’ Fantasy Managers may not be as excited. This season, McSorley has thrown 29 passes for 166 yards and three interceptions.

The news: ESPN confirmed reports by NFL Reporter Paul Kuharsky that Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is “very likely” out for the season due to an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: Tannehill re-injured his ankle on Sunday when Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack landed on his right foot and he was carted to the locker room. He returned with his right ankle heavily taped after missing only one Offensive series, but it is now evident that he was toughing out the injury. All signs point to Rookie Malik Willis taking over under center for the final three games of the season.

The news: Jets RB Zonova Knight gets a questionable tag for Thursday’s game against the Jaguars due to an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: This is concerning since Knight was listed as a full participant for Wednesday’s practice. It’s important to note that the Jets conducted three Walkthrough practices this week, so their practice reports need to be taken within that context. Fantasy Managers will know Knight’s status 90 minutes ahead of tonight’s game against the Jaguars, so they can pivot to other options if needed. If Knight is ruled out, then running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson operate as a committee for the Jets.

The news: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III did not practice on Wednesday.

There’s still time to play Fantasy Basketball this season! With Leagues tipping off every Monday, it’s the perfect time to get started. Create or join a league today. Play for free! | “Not Too Late” draft guide

What it means in fantasy: The Seahawks are on a short week and play against the Chiefs on Saturday. Walker missed Week 14 against the Panthers due to an ankle injury but had 47 rushing yards on 12 attempts against the 49ers in Week 15. Head Coach Pete Carroll said ahead of practice Tuesday that Walker was “a little sore coming out” and wouldn’t practice, suggesting he may not play against the Chiefs. The Seahawks also recently re-signed veteran running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad. The return of Gallman, Carroll’s comments, and Walker’s absence from practice should concern Fantasy managers. The situation should be closely monitored.

Going deeper: The Seahawks’ running game desperately needs a boost. In the last five games, Seattle has not rushed for more than 90 yards.

The news: Browns RB Nick Chubb did not practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Chubb has missed two consecutive practices due to a foot injury. The Browns will face the Saints on Saturday, a game that could become a run-heavy one because of heavy winds and snow. Kareem Hunt will step in and handle a massive workload if Chubb is ruled out, and either Jerome Ford or D’Ernest Johnson will serve as a backup. Thursday’s practice will be telling. Hunt can be viewed as a low-end RB1 if Chubb is inactive.

The news: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

What it means in fantasy: Head Coach Mike McDaniel said Wilson, who is dealing with a hip injury, was close to playing against the Bills in Week 15. Wilson could resume splitting backfield snaps and touches with Raheem Mostert against the Packers on Sunday if he is a full practice participant on Thursday or Friday. Last week, Mostert accumulated a season-high 156 total yards against the Bill. When both Mostert and Wilson are active, they lower each other’s Fantasy ceilings and can be viewed as flex options.

The news: Steelers RB Najee Harris (hip) and WR Diontae Johnson (toe) did not practice on Wednesday due to their respective injuries.

What it means in fantasy: Harris and Johnson’s statuses were downgraded after they were listed as limited on the Steelers’ estimated practice report on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether Steelers head Coach Mike Tomlin just wanted his players to rest. It is common for Veteran rest days to fall on the first or last weekday of practice. Tuesday’s limited practice and Wednesday’s downgrade are certainly not great signs they’ll be ready to face the Raiders on Saturday. If Harris is ruled out, then Jaylen Warren would lead the Steelers’ committee, while George Picken would get more targets if Johnson is not available. The Raiders’ defense gives up the ninth most total yards to opponents.

The news: Saints WR Chris Olave did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: Olave was listed as a DNP in Tuesday’s estimated practice report and was officially out Wednesday. Unless Olave logs a limited session on Thursday, his status for Week 16 could be jeopardized. Check back after Thursday’s practice for an update. Since snow and heavy Winds will impact this game, it’s difficult to trust Olave in Fantasy lineups against the Browns in Cleveland on Saturday.

The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks practiced in full on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Burks has missed time with a concussion since Week 13 against the Eagles and is finally trending in the right direction. It is worth noting that he has yet to clear the league’s concussion protocol. Burks’ status should be monitored closely since the Titans play on Saturday. He scored 17 or more Fantasy points in consecutive games, Weeks 11 and 12. With Malik Willis instead of Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, it will be difficult to use Burks in lineups against the Texans. Fantasy Managers in need of a receiver should consider Demarcus Robinson or Darius Slayton.

The news: Texans WR Brandin Cooks practiced in full on Wednesday while Nico Collins did not practice due to a foot injury.

What it means in fantasy: Cooks is trending towards playing against the Titans on Saturday. After limited practice sessions last week, he was ruled out of Week 15’s game against the Chiefs due to a calf injury. Cooks hasn’t had double-digit targets since Week 2 as he continues to get phased out of the Texans’ offense. Collins being placed on injured reserve would not be surprising. The potential return of Cooks negatively impacts Chris Moore’s Fantasy value. He has amassed 20 targets over the last two games. Moore can still be viewed as a flex option against a Titans’ defense that allows 34.4 Fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

The news: Patriots WR DeVante Parker did not practice on Wednesday due to a concussion.

What it means in fantasy: Parker hasn’t been able to practice since Week 14 due to the concussion. It is unlikely he will play this week against the Bengals after missing Week 15. Nelson Agholor should see additional targets if Parker is ruled out. The poor performance of Mac Jones this season makes it difficult for Fantasy Managers to have confidence in any of the Patriots’ pass catchers. He’s averaged 10.9 Fantasy points per game and has displayed his frustration on the field this season on multiple occasions. Four times this season, Agholor has had eight or more targets and scored 18 or more Fantasy points in two of those games.

Today on ESPN.com/Fantasy and in the ESPN Fantasy App

Field Yates’ Fantasy Field Pass: Replacing Jalen Hurts and Jonathan Taylor, rejoicing in Jerick McKinnon

Mike Clay’s TNF Playbook: Jets vs. Jaguars Fantasy projections

Tristan H. Cockcroft’s positional matchup map

Matt Bowen’s Fantasy film room: Jerick McKinnon Dak Prescott among Week 16 upgrades, downgrades

Al Zeidenfeld’s DFS Best Buys for Week 16

• “Fantasy Focus” podcast (10 a.m. ET)

Friday:

Mike Clay’s Playbook: projections and analysis for every game

Eric Karabell’s Week 16 hot seat

• Daniel Dopp and Liz Loza’s Fantasy Improv: the lighter side of Fantasy

• “Fantasy Focus” podcast (10 a.m. ET)

In Case You Missed It:

Mike Clay’s Shadow Report: wide receiver vs. defensive back matchups analysis

Seth Walder’s Next Gen Stats Advantage: Mismatches to Exploit

DFS cheat sheets for DraftKings and FanDuel

• Rankings for IDP (individual defensive player) Leagues

• “Fantasy Focus” podcast: Field Yates and Daniel Dopp dish out the latest injury updates before talking who may be the Fantasy playoff MVP, what streamers you can use to replace injuries and answer your social questions. Plus, Liz Loza dishes out some playoff Matchup winners for this week. Listen | Watch