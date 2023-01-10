Colts Request Interviews With Four NFL Assistants, Per Report

The Colts have put in requests to interview Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter added that Indianapolis has also requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, meanwhile NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Colts also want to speak to Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen.

These are Indianapolis’s first official requests to speak with NFL assistants since the regular season officially ended on Sunday. Besides those three, the Colts will speak with interim head Coach Jeff Saturday and might consider Michigan head Coach Jim Harbaugh as well.

For Johnson, this is his second interview request of the day, as the Texans also requested to speak with him. The Colts’ request for Glenn, meanwhile, is the defensive coordinator’s first of the hiring cycle, but Glenn did interviews for two jobs last year.

Morris Interviewed with several teams last year and is also on the Broncos’ Radar this year. He is the only former head coach of the four, having led the Broncos from 2009 to ’11.

Steichen is a young Offensive Coordinator who helped the Eagles get the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Like Johnson, Houston has also requested an interview with Steichen.

Indianapolis is looking to hire a Coach to replace Frank Reich, whom the team fired midseason. Saturday took over as interim and finished the season with a 1–7 record.