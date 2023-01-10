Colts Request Interviews With Four NFL Assistants, Per Report

The Colts have put in requests to interview Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter added that Indianapolis has also requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, meanwhile NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Colts also want to speak to Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen.

These are Indianapolis’s first official requests to speak with NFL assistants since the regular season officially ended on Sunday. Besides those three, the Colts will speak with interim head Coach Jeff Saturday and might consider Michigan head Coach Jim Harbaugh as well.

