Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Ranked #18 in ESPN’s ‘NFL Top 25 Under 25’

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ranked #18 in ESPN’s ‘NFL Top 25 Under 25’, as the Horseshoe’s reigning NFL First-Team All-Pro rusher is only 23 years old:

18. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts Age: 23 Taylor is the epitome of a modern-day franchise running back, with a Blend of power, patience, Breakaway speed and soft hands that also make him a Threat as a receiver. The league’s leading rusher in 2021 (1,811 yards), Taylor has battled injuries in 2022 but is still the cog that makes the Colts’ offense run. On 715 career carries, he has averaged 5.1 yards per tote and scored 32 times on the ground.

Having been limited by a lingering ankle injury—and a struggling Colts Offensive line collectively, Taylor hasn’t put up the same Monstrous rushing numbers as last season.

However, his ankle finally appears to be getting healthy again, and his Offensive line is performing slightly better at run blocking (with the insertion of Will Fries at starting right guard).

On the campaign, Taylor has 779 rushing yards on 171 attempts (4.6 ypc. avg.) and 4 rushing touchdowns during 9 starts. Where he could improve, Taylor has lost 3 fumbles this season and could’ve very well had a fourth—had the scorer’s table not awarded the Monday Night Football ‘and goal’ mishap to starting quarterback Matt Ryan instead on a failed exchange.

Despite the ‘down season’ coming off of an MVP caliber campaign, Taylor remains arguably the best running back in all of football given his combination of vision, speed, power, moves, and overall high level production—with many projected elite years still ahead of him.