Colts QB Matt Ryan is on the wrong side of NFL history once again in an ugly loss to the Vikings

Nearly five years ago, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-point lead in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. On Saturday, Ryan was unfortunately on the wrong side of history again, this time with the Indianapolis Colts. At halftime, they had a whopping 33-point lead over the Minnesota Vikings, but proceeded to fall asleep in the second half, ultimately losing 39-36 in overtime. That means Ryan was under center for the two worst collapses in NFL history, via ClutchPoints:

Did you know? 🧐 Matt Ryan has blown the largest lead in Super Bowl AND NFL history! 28-3 👉 28-34 (2017)

33-0 👉 36-39 (2022) pic.twitter.com/6ctQxXMZEw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

That’s a Massive yikes for the Colts signal-caller. While the blame can’t be strictly put on his shoulders, the Indy offense went ice-cold in the second half, scoring just three points. Ryan finished 18 of 33, throwing for 182 yards, one touchdown, and getting sacked three times.

It truly looked like Jeff Saturday’s Squad had this one in the bag after destroying Minnesota early on. Boy, did that quickly change. The loss dropped Indianapolis to 4-9-1 on the season, which puts them third in the AFC South. While Ryan is clearly not having a good first year with the Colts, this latest collapse just makes him look even worse.

That’s now four losses in a row for this team and after falling 54-19 in Week 13 to the Dallas Cowboys while allowing a putrid 33 points in the fourth quarter alone, there will be many questioning if Saturday should keep his job beyond 2022. Clearly , the Colts have a lot to work ahead of them on both sides of the ball. As for Matt Ryan, well, maybe it’s time to call it a day.