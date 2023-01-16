Colts’ Potential Future QB Officially Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

On the day of the deadline for eligible players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, Ohio State University quarterback CJ Stroud finally announced that he will be going pro.

When the first round begins on April 27, Stroud is expected to be selected in the top 10 picks. This declaration is welcome news to multiple QB-needy teams, which includes the Indianapolis Colts.

Many analysts and mock drafts have Indianapolis putting Stroud in a Colts uniform on day one. After what Stroud was able to accomplish under Coach Ryan Day at Ohio State, it’s easy to see why he’s drawn so much interest, and why he’s been tied to the Colts, who Desperately need a franchise quarterback in this draft.

