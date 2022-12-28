Colts Owner Jim Irsay Laments Ill-Fated Frank Reich Contract Extension

When the Colts fired Frank Reich in November, many observers were confused as to why the team made the decision at midseason—especially because the team just gave Reich a contract extension through 2026 just last year.

Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay gave Reich and general manager Chris Ballard extensions before the 2021 season, seemingly tying the two together contractually. However, the Colts owner said he regrets giving Reich that extension in hindsight.

