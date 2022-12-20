Colts on Verge of Top 5 Pick: Updated NFL Draft Order

Up 33-0 at halftime, a call to the locker room comes in, “OK, good first half, but don’t screw up our draft position.”

OK, that didn’t happen (we think), but if there’s a silver lining to being on the wrong side of an historic loss, it’s that the Indianapolis Colts moved up again in the NFL Draft order.

At 4-9-1 the Colts are currently sitting at No. 6 in the NFL Draft with just three games to go. The New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons bumped the Saints down to No. 9 while the Colts, Falcons and Panthers moved up a spot.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button