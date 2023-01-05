Colts Neck Volleyball Defends NJSIA Central Jersey Group III Title

By Tim Morris

With back-to-back Central Jersey championships, the Colts Neck girls’ volleyball team has arrived.

“At this point, we feel we have a good thing going,” said Head Coach Greg Hope.

No one would dispute that, following a season in which the Cougars defended their NJSIA Central Jersey Group III title and reached the Group III final where they lost a tough three-set match to Tenafly.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” Hope said of the Tenafly loss. “It was disappointing. We felt we let something go, but it doesn’t take from our season.”

In the Sectional final against Princeton, the Cougars dropped the first set but showed their Championship mettle, coming back for a three-set win: 17-25, 25-21 and 25-18.

“Princeton came out on fire and caught us off guard,” recalled Hope. “After that, we settled down. We showed our experience. We didn’t let the moment be too big. Our experience was huge.”

Serving is a point of emphasis for Colts Neck and is vital to their success. The Cougar Servers use a float serve rather than the more powerful jump serve, and it is a Weapon for them.

“It’s a higher percentage serve,” Hope explained. “It’s like a knuckleball. It’s difficult to receive.”

Because the serve has no spin, it is difficult for a receiver to know where the volleyball is going. That difficulty makes it hard for the receiving team to be offensive with the return, and that is something that the serving team can take advantage of. It was the ability of the Cougars to string together several points at a time that separated them.

“Serving was huge for us,” noted Hope. “We would go on one of our runs and get a big lead.”

Sophia Koval (231) and Madison McSorley (201) were Colts Neck’s most effective servers with more than 200 winners. Stacey Mancino (119), Ashley Jordan (110) and Alex Foley (108) each topped 100 points. Colts Neck Servers delivered 191 aces led by Koval’s 51 and McSorley’s 49.

Other statistical leaders were Koval with 575 assists, Foley with 241 kills, Savannah Butz with 72 blocks and McSorley with 343 digs.

Volleyball is becoming more and more popular, Hope pointed out, and most of his players now play club volleyball. It’s a reason why the team has a “good thing going.” They keep working on improving their game.

With Juniors Butz (middle hitter), Brooke Lombardo (outside hitter) and Mancino (libero) and sophomore Elizabeth Abate (outside hitter) returning, the Cougars have a solid rotation to build around in 2023 as they go for a third straight Sectional crown and Chase after the elusive Group state championship.