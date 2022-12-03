Colts Linked as ‘Trade-Up’ Candidate in NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts currently have the No. 14 position in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Tankathon. They are being listed by Bleacher Report (B/R) as a prime candidate to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft to target one of the premier quarterbacks in this cycle.

B/R put together a list of the top tradeable players in the NFL, and No. 1 on the list isn’t a player at all, but an early pick in the draft.

“It doesn’t take an active imagination to envision a team trading up even before the draft to try to land one of the top QB prospects,” writes Kristopher Knox of B/R.

