Colts Keep Climbing: Updated NFL Draft Order

The Indianapolis Colts were on a long-deserved bye week last week, but they were still able to move up in the NFL Draft while watching teams above them get a rare win.

The Colts at 4-8-1 are now up to the No. 7 overall pick according to Tankathon. The Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers each moved to 5-8 with wins over the weekend.

NFL Draft Rankings / Top 100 Prospects

Here is a look at the top 10 as it stands through 14 weeks with four games to play:

.

