Colts Head-Coaching Finalist Withdraws from Consideration

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the first known finalist for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job, but he has now withdrawn his name from consideration for the league’s open jobs so that he can focus on his current position.

According to NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero, Quinn has informed the Colts, Denver Broncos, and Arizona Cardinals that he is returning to Dallas.

