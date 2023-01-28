Colts’ Front-Runner for Head Coach Developing?

The Indianapolis Colts’ search for their next head coach has been a big one, kicking the tires on over a dozen candidates. However, they’re on to second interviews with some of their candidates, and one of them has made quite an impression.

During the first round of interviews, Raheem Morris was the only one where word got out about how positively the meeting went. Now conversing with the Colts again, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler reports that the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator had “a lengthy in-person interview” with the Colts on Friday and was still with the teams into the early evening.

