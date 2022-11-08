Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new Offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head Coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts’ Offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation .

On the one hand, Frazier has the most experience of any Offensive Coach left on the staff after Monday’s dismissal of Frank Reich and last week’s firing of Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady.

On the other hand, Indy just handed the keys to his offense to a 30-year-old who has never called plays or been in a role higher than an assistant.

Frazier was hired to Reich’s staff in 2018 as the Assistant to the head coach, a position he held for two seasons, helping with the practice plans, call sheets and scripts. He was elevated to Offensive quality control Coach in 2020. Frazier moved to Assistant QBs Coach in 2021 and added pass game specialist to his title in 2022.