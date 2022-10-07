Colts elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad for ‘TNF’ vs. former team Broncos

Phillip Lindsay’s next stop in his once-unlikely NFL career comes in Indianapolis.

He’ll face a familiar team in his debut with his new team. The Colts are elevating Lindsay from their practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The team later announced the news, along with the elevation of defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Lindsay joins the active roster following the news that Jonathan Taylor would not play in the Thursday night affair due to an ankle injury.

Taylor has accounted for nearly all of Indianapolis’ rushing offense to this point, gaining 328 of the Colts’ 351 rushing yards. As the Colts have struggled mightily offensively — currently ranking dead last in scoring — so too has the 2021 breakout star, at least relatively speaking. After averaging 5.5 yards per carry last season, Taylor is gaining just 4.0 yards per attempt so far this season.

Lindsay likely won’t boost Indianapolis’ rushing numbers much, if at all. After two straight 1,000-plus-yard seasons to start his career, the running back has gained just 751 yards combined between his last two campaigns.

He’ll fit into an offense that also includes Nyheim Hines at running back and ranks 27th in rushing. We’ll see how much action he gets in the Thursday night game against his former team.