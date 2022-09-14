Colts cut Rodrigo Blankenship after missing game-winning field goal vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will have a new face at kicker this week after making the decision to cut Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The move comes after Blankenship struggled in the Colts’ season opener, including a missed game-winning field goal that ultimately saw the game end in a tie. After a rough outing in Week 1, the Colts swiftly moved on from the former Georgia standout, although it’s not yet clear who they plan to replace him with.

The #Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Blankenship’s struggles on Sunday weren’t limited to his missed field goal. They sent two kickoffs out of bounds, including one in overtime. While the defense bailed him out on both occasions after he gave the Texans excellent field position, it was clear he wasn’t at his best. Of course, he would later miss the game-winning field goal, which all but sealed his fate in the eyes of the organization.

Frank Reich initially stated that the Colts planned to stick with Blankenship, saying, “In my mind, he’s our kicker,” in the aftermath of the 20-20 tie with the Texans. When he was asked about the situation the next day, Reich indicated that he would be meeting with GM Chris Ballard on Monday afternoon to discuss the kicker position.

It seems that the meeting did not play out favorably for Blankenship, as he was waived on Tuesday. The Colts worked out two kickers on Tuesday, so it’s possible that they end up rolling with Matt Wright or Josh Lambo at the position, at least in the short term.

The Colts are slated to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, Lambo’s former team.

Blankenship has featured in 22 games across three seasons for the Colts. He has a career field goal percentage of 83.3% and has converted 94.5% of his extra-point attempts.