Colts’ Bobby Okereke hits Pittsburgh with the blue steel curtain

While we spend our Cyber ​​Monday purchasing products we don’t really need, the NFL is offering us a “Monday Night Football” game in the same vein. The Indianapolis Colts are 2.5-point home favorites versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the point total is looking like a heavily-discounted flash sale at 39.5 points. Here are four player props from BetMGM I’m clicking on for tonight’s contest:

Parris Campbell over 45.5 receiving yards (-110)

Every week has been like Christmas for the receiving corps facing the Steelers. Pittsburgh is giving up a league-high 202.5 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers. After injuries never allowed Campbell to play more than seven games in a season, he’s quietly fulfilling his potential in year four as one of Matt Ryan’s favorite targets. In his last four games with Ryan, Campbell is averaging 9.5 targets, 7.3 receptions, and 67.5 receiving yards. He’s cashed this prop in all four of those outings.

Michael Pittman Jr. over 5.5 receptions (+100)

In the eight games he’s played with Ryan this season, Pittman owns a 23.5% target share and averages 7.1 receptions. He hasn’t been posting gaudy yardage numbers, but he has been racking up catches in a Colts offense designed to slowly move the chains. Pittman has hit this number in six of his eight games with Ryan, including each of his last four.

George Pickens Longest reception over 18.5 yards (-110)

Pickens is an absolute freak and a deep threat who came down with one of the catches of the year earlier this season. The rookie ranks 21st in air yards (793), while his 14.7 aDOT ranks sixth among receivers with at least a dozen receptions. He’s gone over this number in six of 10 games.

Bobby Okereke over 7.5 tackles + assists (-135)

If you say “Okereke” into a mirror five times, the Colts linebacker will appear and tackle you. It happened to my cousin in Canada and it’s been a Weekly occurrence in the NFL this year as Okereke wrecks shop alongside fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin (who is also a decent bet for over 8.5 tackles + assists). Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sports an aDOT of 7.5 yards, which means Okereke should see a lot of opportunities tonight, whether it’s stopping the run or making tackles in intermediate coverage. He’s cashed this prop in seven of his last eight games.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 02: Bobby Okereke #58 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, StatMuse, ftnfantasy.com, and CBS Sports.