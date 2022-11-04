Colts at Patriots spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 9 NFL game

There was a time, not that long ago, when the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts would have been the game on the NFL schedule. While the Matchup may have lost some of its lusters, Sunday’s game is still pivotal in the AFC playoff race. The Patriots enter as nearly a touchdown favorite as they try to build on the momentum of last week’s win over the New York Jets.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET Sunday from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The game will be televised on CBS.

The Colts are a team in total dysfunction right now on offense. They already benched Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, struggled to get Jonathan Taylor rolling, and then on Tuesday, they fired their Offensive Coordinator and traded running back Nyheim Hines. A season that began with high expectations is now teetering on the edge of collapse with a 3-4-1 record due largely to one of the league’s worst offenses.

The Patriots offense has also had struggles this offseason and is averaging 22 points per game.

New England is sticking with Mac Jones as its starting quarterback despite his struggles this season. He enters Sunday’s game with only three touchdown passes to seven interceptions, while three of New England’s four losses this season have come with him under center (injured backup Brian Hoyer lost the other game).

The Colts are only 1-7 against the spread this season, which is tied (with the Denver Broncos) for the worst mark in the league. The over/under is set at 39.5 which is by far the lowest mark on the NFL schedule this week.

