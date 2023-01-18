ColorLove Show Opens At Falls Church Arts, Top Award Winner Named

FALLS CHURCH, VA — If you’re looking to brighten your home with art or simply set up an art gallery for inspiration, Falls Church Arts has opened its latest show.

ColorLove, an all-media show focused on color, opened Saturday and will be on display through Feb. 26 at the Falls Church Arts gallery, 700-B West Broad St. in Falls Church. Hours for the gallery are 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Friday and 11 am to 4 pm Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s opening Featured 75 artists as well as Falls Church Arts members, Mayor P. David Tarter and other guests. At the opening, the Juror’s Choice Award was given to Beth Cartland for her mixed media work titled, “Purple Stairs Carry You Far.”

Sharon Malley, the juror for the show, said the winning work of art catches your eye as you enter the gallery. “The piece combines line, texture, and pattern with large and small patches of freely executed painted shapes, providing an overall sense of expansive, expressive movement,” said Malley via a news release. “The viewer will want to do more than quickly glance at this painting, but linger a while and mentally dance with the shades of purple and blue.”

“Purple Stairs Carry You Far” by Beth Cartland, courtesy of Falls Church Arts Honorable Mentions chosen by Malley were “Thinking,” a mixed media piece by Yemonja Smalls; “Unconditional,” a watercolor by Asia Anderson and “Fall Cover,” a digital photo on Acrylic by Stephanie Lamore. “Thinking” by Yemonja Smalls, courtesy of Falls Church Arts “Unconditional” by Asia Anderson, courtesy of Falls Church Arts

“Fall Cover” by Stephanie Lamore A People’s Choice Award will be announced on Feb. 4 based on votes from visitors at the gallery. The Juror’s Choice Award and People’s Choice Award are supported by a donation from DuBro Architects + Builders.

The gallery is free to visit. Masks are optional, but guests are asked to delay their visit if they are not feeling well. Visitors may purchase art at the gallery or online at www.fallschurcharts.org.