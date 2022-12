ALTON — A pair of local artistic favorites have collaborated for a special Riverbend-centric “Iconic Alton Photography and Coloring Book” for all ages.

Artist Sun Smith Foret, of Elsah, and photographer/graphic artist Marty McKay, of Alton, teamed up to create the book and it would make a nice gift for anyone who likes locally made, locally focused items.

“I made photos, Sun Drew them, and the photo and the drawing are across from each other in the book,” McKay said. “We had lots of fun making it together.

“The coloring book is for everyone,” she said. “That’s the best part.”

McKay said the duo had wanted to do something together for a while.

“She always likes my photos,” McKay said. “One day she said, ‘I would like to draw them.’ One conversation led to another.

“We talked about how we would like to merge the two mediums and came up with the idea of ​​’Iconic Alton’ coloring photo book.”

Smith-Foret, who has a studio in Alton, said she made a couple of coloring books years ago.

“When she showed them to me, we decided we had to do this,” McKay recalled. “Sun is such a wonderful person.”

“Iconic Alton Photography and Coloring Book” is available in Alton at Funky Planet Toys and Gifts, Picture This and More, Jacoby Arts Center, A&A Boutique, Alton Mainstreet. In Elsah the coloring book is at the Elsah General Store. In Grafton it is at Lady LaMarsh Gallery and Gifts LLC and Knotty by Nature.

“Our photography coloring book makes a fun activity gift any time, and a primo stocking stuffer for kids and adults,” Smith-Foret said.