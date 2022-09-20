Colorado’s Trevor Woods maintaining aggressive approach – BuffZone

BOULDER, CO, April 2, 2022: Safety, Trevor Woods, during the April 2, 2022 University of Colorado Boulder football practice. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)
Late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Colorado’s Trevor Woods hit Minnesota backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, turned to the official and dropped his head.

A starting safety for the Buffaloes, Woods had to sit out during the first half because of a targeting foul against him a week earlier. Just a quarter-and-a-half into his return, he was flagged for targeting again.

“I was nervous when it happened for sure,” Woods said.

Luckily for Woods and CU, the targeting call was reversed – although he did get tagged with a late-hit penalty. As Woods and the Buffs (0-3) prepare for the Pac-12 opener against UCLA (3-0) on Saturday at Folsom Field (12 pm, Pac-12 Network), he said he has to be careful, but can’ Don’t worry too much about potential targeting penalties.

“(The plays) were kind of both just weird situations,” he said. “I can’t change how I’m tackling. That’s the last thing you want to do, go in there timid and getting run over and they fall forward. I just have to make sure my head stays up. I can’t change, mentality-wise.”

Woods’ aggressive style contributes to him being one of CU’s better defenders.

He missed nearly four full quarters because of his targeting penalty against Air Force, so he’s played the equivalent of about two games. He has 19 tackles in 100 snaps, a ratio of one tackle per 5.26 snaps, which ranks second on the team to linebacker Quinn Perry (4.72).

