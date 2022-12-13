Colorado’s Museum of Friends, where art is priceless – literally

Artists Brendt Berger and Maria Cocchiarelli-Berger traipse through their Museum of Friends, where artworks Hang cozily close. In this memory palace of their making, each piece conjures reflections of the artist – many of whom have donated their work.

The museum, in Walsenburg, Colorado, sets itself apart from the larger art world by erasing money as an arbiter of worth, says Mr. Berger. Rather than the economic value of an artwork, the Founders embrace its “soul value.”

Why We Wrote This

Money doesn’t play a deciding role in what these artists collect. Instead, their contemporary art museum in southern Colorado operates on what they call “soul value.”

“We build community,” Mr. Berger says. “We try to do it in a personal way that acknowledges the uniqueness and the richness of each human being.”

Several hundred works of art received from artist friends over the years helped establish a permanent collection, which now totals some 1,600 pieces. The ground floor has a Made in Walsenburg gift shop, changing exhibitions, and space for educational programs. Upstairs is more intimate and painting-packed. The museum, which holds tours for a suggested donation of $8 for adults, has received around 3,000 visitors this year.

On the founders’ umpteenth tour, they’re still kids in a candy shop.

In Walsenburg, a former coal Mining town in southern Colorado, Tumbleweeds tangle with leaves on the sidewalk. Winds of change have also swept through a century-old brick building on Main Street that for decades housed a JCPenney. Today, a pair of East and West Coasters has transformed it into a contemporary art museum, its walls a crisp gallery white.

Artists Brendt Berger and Maria Cocchiarelli-Berger traipse through their Museum of Friends (MoF), where artworks hang cozily close, floor to ceiling, salon-style. In this memory palace of their making, each piece conjures reflections of the artist – many of whom have donated their work. On their umpteenth tour, they’re still kids in a candy shop.

“The ones that have the story” are favorites of Ms. Cocchiarelli-Berger, who gushes about a colorful painting hung up high. It recalls a friend’s view of the Brooklyn waterfront, since obscured by a Seafood eatery. Mr. Berger zooms in on a line drawing of straight, meditative marks.

“It like breathes, the lines do,” he says, fingers hovering above them.

The couple held a grand opening for MoF in 2007, shortly after their marriage that followed a years-long friendship. The nonprofit, a self-described counterculture art museum, prizes freedom of expression and inclusive community, and has works by Dennis Oppenheim and Yoko Ono along with those by local artists.

