Colorado’s Goal for Next Sept. 9: ‘No red!’

Yes, the photo above is from a Colorado home game. Nebraska fans turned Folsom Field red in 2019 when the Huskers lost in overtime to the Buffaloes.

Colorado Athletic director Rick George doesn’t want the scene repeated next Sept. 9. That’s when CU hosts Nebraska in Deion Sanders’ home debut as the Buffaloes’ head football coach. Sanders’ hiring was announced Saturday night, and he was introduced by George at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Boulder.

“We need to sell out, and we need the Nebraska game to be all black and gold — no red!” George said. “Coach Prime’s first home game is against Nebraska, and we’re gonna give him a Colorado Buffalo welcome with black and gold. So we expect everybody to come up and show up. Don’t sell your tickets, ’cause we know who you are and, um, that’s not gonna work.”

A similar plea was largely ignored in 2019. Colorado fans were urged to “keep the red out,” but thousands of them opted instead to add some green to their wallets by selling their tickets at well over face value. The Denver Post reported after the game that more than half the sold-out stadium was occupied by Husker fans.

Of course, the Hue in the stands is secondary to the result on the field. Under new head Coach Matt Rhule, Nebraska will be trying to break a two-game losing streak to the Huskers’ former in-conference rival.

