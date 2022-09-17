Colorado Women’s soccer preview: Denver Pioneers – BuffZone

Denver Pioneers at CU Buffs Women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Saturday, 1 pm, Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: TV — Live stream available at Pac-12.com/live/cubuffs.

RECORDS: Denver 3-3-2; Colorado 5-1-2.

KEY PLAYERS: Denver — M Sami Feller, Gr. (three goals, three assists); F Camryn MacMillan, Gr. (three goals); GK Nerea Arrazola, R-Sr. (.630 save percentage, 1.25 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (nine goals, one assist); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (six goals, four assists); M Jenny Beyer, So. (two goals, three assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (two goals, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.778 save percentage, 1.56 goals-against average).

NOTES: Following a draw and the first loss of the season last week at Michigan and Michigan State, the Buffs dropped out of this week’s top 25 after climbing to No. 19. CU still received three points in this week’s poll…The Buffs have won their past 10 games against DU and lead the all-time series 18-8-1…DU opened the season with a pair of wins but endured an 0-3 -2 stretch before winning 2-1 at Colorado State on Sunday. Two of the Pioneers’ three losses occurred against Pac-12 programs on the road (2-1 at Utah, 4-2 at Washington State)…CU’s Shyra James leads the Nation in points (19) and shares the lead with nine goals. CU is tied for second nationally in scoring with 3.62 goals per game…Fairview Graduate Blythe Sales, a sophomore midfielder, has appeared in all eight games for DU and recorded her first Collegiate point with an assist in a season opening win against San Diego…This is the final nonconference match for the Buffs, who open Pac-12 play next Friday (Sept. 23) at home against Arizona State.