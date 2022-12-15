Colorado vs. North Alabama odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 15 predictions from proven model

The Colorado Buffaloes will be looking to build on their blowout win over Colorado State when they face the North Alabama Lions on Thursday night. Colorado had lost three of its previous four games before racing past Colorado State in a 93-65 final. North Alabama is riding a two-game winning streak following wins over Morehead State and Alabama State.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 pm ET. The Buffaloes are favored by 21 points in the latest Colorado vs. North Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 147. Before Entering any North Alabama vs. Colorado picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 17-10 roll on all top-rated CBB picks, returning almost $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. North Alabama. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Colorado vs. North Alabama:

Colorado vs. North Alabama spread: Colorado -21

Colorado vs. North Alabama over/under: 147 points

Colorado vs. North Alabama money line: Colorado -4500, North Alabama +1500

Colorado vs. North Alabama picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Colorado Buffaloes vs. North Alabama Lions

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado was able to put its rough stretch in the rearview mirror last week, as the Buffaloes shot 56.7% from the floor in the 93-65 blowout. They put the game away with an outstanding second half, knocking down 63.6% of their shots. Star KJ Simpson led the way with 27 points, increasing his scoring average to 17.3 points per game.

The Buffaloes have proven that they are capable of beating any team in college basketball, as they beat then-No. 11 Tennessee and then-No. 24 Texas A&M last month. North Alabama has struggled against quality opponents, getting blown out by Georgia Tech and Memphis. The Lions have only covered the spread seven times in their last 20 games, making them a team to fade right now.

Why North Alabama can cover

Colorado might be coming off a strong performance against Colorado State, but the Buffaloes have been wildly inconsistent this season. They were upended at home against Arizona State and also lost to Washington in Pac-12 games, giving them a .500 record coming into this game. North Alabama is not a marquee opponent, so a lackluster effort from Colorado would not be surprising.

The Lions will be feeling good coming into this game after beating Morehead State and Alabama State in their last two games. Sophomore guard Daniel Ortiz (13.7), junior forward Damian Forrest (10.7) and junior guard KJ Johnson (10.0) are each scoring in double figures for North Alabama. The Lions have covered the spread in seven consecutive games in the month of December, while Colorado has only covered once in its last five games.

How to make Colorado vs. North Alabama Picks

The model has simulated North Alabama vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado vs. North Alabama? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the North Alabama vs. Colorado spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball Picks the last six years, and find out.