Colorado vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball

Well. 11 Tennessee basketball (1-0) is back in action Sunday afternoon when it travels to Nashville to take on Colorado (1-1) inside Bridgestone Arena at 2 pm ET. Here’s how you can watch, stream or listen to today’s game.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp call the action. The broadcast is also available on channel 135 or 190 on SiriusXM and channel 961 on the SiriusXM app.

Tennessee is coming off a 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech in the season-opener last Monday night. Indiana State Graduate transfer Tyreke Key scored a game-high 17 points with four made 3-pointers in his home debut, while a sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler had 12 points and five assists.

Sunday’s Matchup marks the final meeting of a three-game series between the Vols and Buffs. Tennessee defeated Colorado in the 2020-21 season opener in Knoxville and also won the return trip in Boulder last season. Sunday also marks the Vols’ first of three trips to the state’s capital this season—Tennessee is scheduled to play at Vanderbilt on Feb. 8 and return a third time for the SEC Tournament in March.

Colorado is coming off an 83-74 loss to Grambling on the road this past Friday night in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. The loss marked the first time the Buffs have lost to a school from the SWAC. KJ Simpson scored 16 points for Colorado after it beat UC Riverside 82-66 in its opener last Monday.

Here’s what Rick Barnes said about Colorado on Friday afternoon.

On the three-year series with Colorado:

“I just have great respect for Tad Boyle. I mean, the way he does things. I think Anytime you’re playing against his team and associated with his program, it’s a compliment. And the fact is, it did come about during the COVID, because we had both been pushed back against the wall that year. It just so happened that they could get here at the time, easier than we could get there. Then we agreed to a home-and-home, then Nashville. I mean, his teams, he’s done an incredible job building that program. I know he’s well liked and loved there. His teams are going to be fundamentally sound. They’re going to compete. They’re going to challenge you in every area. His staff does a great job. They’re going to know as much about us as we know about them. When you play a three-game series, you start to get to know each other fairly well. It will get down to what we have to execute, because there’s not going to be any secrets. They’re going to know what we’re trying to get done.”

On Colorado:

“They are different, a little bit different, obviously. They are playing, I think, faster. Tad does a lot of good stuff. They move well without the ball and do a lot of what they do off their stagger action. Again, them playing with more speed, I could imagine it could be a fast game we can be part of. We will have to guard them because they have players that have the ability to score points and if you are not ready earlier, they are going to Exploit that.”