Colorado vs. Air Force odds, prediction, spread: 2022 Week 2 college football Picks from model on 48-37 run

The Air Force Falcons will look to build on last season’s successes when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes in non-conference action at Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday. The Falcons (1-0), who have won five in a row going back to last season, placed second in the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division with a 6-2 conference and 10-3 overall mark in 2021. The Buffaloes (0- 1), meanwhile, opened the regular season with a 38-13 loss to TCU. Colorado tied USC for fourth in the Pac-12 South at 3-6 and was 4-8 overall last season.

The game from Falcon Stadium is set to kick off at 3:30 pm ET. Air Force allowed just 19.1 points per game in 2021, which was 13th-best in the country, while Colorado allowed 26.7, 74th-best. The Falcons are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Air Force vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Air Force spread: Air Force -17.5

Colorado vs. Air Force over-under: 50 points

Colorado vs. Air Force money line: Colorado +600, Air Force -900

CU: The Buffaloes are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the Mountain West Conference

AFA: The Falcons are 5-0 ATS in their last five games

Featured Game | Air Force Falcons vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons extended the nation’s third-longest season-opening winning streak to 16 games with a 48-17 win over Northern Iowa last week. Air Force’s offense had three runs of 70 yards or longer in the same game for the first time in school history. Dane Kinamon and Brad Roberts each had 71-yard touchdown runs, while Jalen Johnson scored on an 80-yard burst. Air Force’s 582 rushing yards are the sixth most in school history and the most since rushing for 595 vs. Tennessee State in 2011. Air Force’s 691 yards of total offense are the fourth most in school history and the most since a school record 792 against Tennessee State in 2011.

Junior quarterback Haaziq Daniels had over 100 yards rushing and passing for the second time in his career. Daniels also accomplished it last season against Utah State when he rushed for 102 yards and passed for 182. Against Northern Iowa, he threw for 109 yards and rushed for 107. Daniels moved into a tie for 44th place on the Air Force career rushing list with 1,135 yards, tying Jon Lee (2011-14).

Why Colorado can cover

Despite that, the Falcons are not a lock to cover the Colorado vs. Air Force spread. That’s partially because the Buffaloes have a reliable tight end in senior Brady Russell. Russell led Colorado in receiving in 2021, with 25 receptions for 307 yards (12.3 average). In last week’s loss, Russell was among the team leaders in receptions again with three catches for 19 yards, including a long of 14 yards. For his career, Russell has 61 receptions for 665 yards (10.9 average) and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Colorado is led by senior linebacker Quinn Perry. Perry made six solo tackles against TCU, and was a staple on the defense last year. In 2021, Perry was second on the team with 78 tackles, including four tackles for loss and six for no gain. For his career, Perry has seen action in 19 games, including 11 starts, with 82 tackles, including 54 solo.

