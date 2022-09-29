Colorado volleyball preview: USC Trojans – BuffZone

CU Buffs volleyball at USC Trojans

GAME TIME: Friday, 8 pm MT, Galen Center, Los Angeles.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Colorado 10-2, 2-0 Pac-12 Conference; USC 9-4, 1-1.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, Jr. (3.24 Kills per set); S Taylor Simpson, So. (9.50 assists per set); MB Alexia Kuehl, R-Jr. (1.38 blocks per set); MB Meegan Hart, Gr. (1.24 blocks per set, 2.98 Kills per set); DS/L Katie Lougeay, Sr. (3.40 digs per set). USC — OH Skylar Fields, Sr. (4.47 Kills per set); S Mia Tuaniga, So. (10.94 assists per set); MB Lindsey Miller, Jr. (1.03 blocks per set); L Gala Trubint, Fr. (4.00 digs per set).

NOTES: The Buffs have lost 21 of 23 matches all-time against USC, including an 0-12 mark on the road. One of those two wins for CU occurred last year at home…CU’s Meegan Hart, the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, began the week leading the NCAA in hitting percentage (.500)…Behind Hart and Alexia Kuehl, the Buffs opened the week ranked seventh in the Nation in blocks per set (2.86)…USC began Pac-12 play with a win at city Rival UCLA, but is coming off a five-set loss at home against Washington State…The second week of Pac -12 play begins with just three teams Sporting 2-0 marks — CU, No. 16 Oregon and No. 17 Washington…After netting his 100th win at CU on Sept. 16, CU head Coach Jesse Mahoney (102-85 in seventh season with the Buffs) could be in line for his 200th win overall as a Division I head Coach this season. Including four years at Denver, Mahoney enters the weekend with a career mark of 190-126…The Buffs finish their Los Angeles trip on Sunday at UCLA (1 pm MT).