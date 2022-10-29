Colorado volleyball gets back on track by securing season Sweep of UCLA – BuffZone

The Colorado volleyball team got the second half of Pac-12 Conference play started on a winning note.

The Buffaloes ended a three-match losing streak by topping UCLA on Friday night 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 26-24) at the CU Events Center. CU improved to 14-7 overall and 6-5 in the Pac-12 while securing a season sweep of the Bruins for the first time since the Buffs entered the Pac-12 in 2011.

