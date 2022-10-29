Colorado volleyball gets back on track by securing season Sweep of UCLA – BuffZone

The Colorado volleyball team got the second half of Pac-12 Conference play started on a winning note.

The Buffaloes ended a three-match losing streak by topping UCLA on Friday night 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 26-24) at the CU Events Center. CU improved to 14-7 overall and 6-5 in the Pac-12 while securing a season sweep of the Bruins for the first time since the Buffs entered the Pac-12 in 2011.

“Obviously it was good when getting the season sweep at UCLA,” CU head Coach Jesse Mahoney said. “So, we’re really excited about that. And UCLA’s a really good team, really athletic. And I’m really happy with how we executed, how we defended, how we blocked. I think it was a little bit of a tough night for us offensively from time to time. We hit below .200, but we held them below .150.”

The Buffs edged UCLA in a narrow opening set before the Bruins got even in the second. CU pulled away in the third set before again making the plays late in a tight finale, securing the win in extra time.

CU enjoyed a number of standout individual performances. Maya Tabron led the offense with 14 kills while Lexi Hadrych, playing against her former team, and Meegan Hart added 12 kills apiece.

Setter Taylor Simpson posted 29 assists and Brynna DeLuzio recorded a double-double, finishing with 15 assists and 12 digs. DeLuzio, a fifth-year Graduate senior, also recorded a double-double during CU’s win at UCLA on Oct. 2 (13 assists, 11 digs).

Defensively, Alexia Kuehl recorded six blocks and Hart had five. Hadrych and Jill Schneggenburger added four blocks apiece. CU also had three players with double-digit digs in DeLuzio, Katie Lougeay (17) and Schneggenburger (14).

“I want to give credit to our passing,” Hart said. “They did an excellent job passing at putting the ball up. Our Setters were putting me in a great position. I tried to do my job and put the ball away. Overall, I had fun and a shout-out to my teammates.”

CU’s homestand continues on Sunday with a chance to gain valuable RPI points against No. 25 U.S.C.

Colorado 3, UCLA 1

UCLA 23 25 15 24

CU 25 18 25 26

Leaders

Kills — UCLA: Luper 17, Leverette 13, Dodson 11. Colorado: Tabron 14, Hadrych 12, Hart 12.

Assists — UCLA: McKissock 38. Colorado: Simpson 29, DeLuzio 15.

Aces — UCLA: Cole 2. Colorado: Schneggenburger 1, Perry 1, Lougeay 1.

Blocks — UCLA: Dodson 3, Savage 3. Colorado: Kuehl 6, Hart 5, Hadrych 4, Schneggenburger 4.

digs — UCLA: McKissock 20, Dodson 11, Cole 11. Colorado: Lougeay 17, Schneggenburger 14, DeLuzio 12.