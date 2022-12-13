Colorado State volleyball hires top assistant as new head coach

The search for Colorado State University’s new volleyball coach ended right where it began.

CSU announced Tuesday that it has hired Emily Kohan, an Assistant Coach in the program for the past seven years and the associate head Coach for the past four.

She replaces Tom Hilbert, the winningest coach in any sport in CSU history, who retired last month after 26 years at CSU and 34 years as a head coach.

“Though we knew Emily and her Qualifications ahead of this search process, it was still important for us to identify the best candidate to take on the challenge of leading one of the nation’s preeminent volleyball programs,” Athletic director Joe Parker said in a news release announcing the hire.

“In the end, Emily’s experience with our team, the Championship culture that has been established around it, and her love and familiarity with the importance of community support and engagement were all powerful indicators that she was the right person for this opportunity.”

