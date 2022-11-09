Colorado State University

Colorado State Women’s golf welcomes another Hawaiian to its roster with the signing of Kara Kaneshiro. The Honolulu native is one of the best Women’s Golfers in the state of Hawaii.

“We are so excited to officially welcome Kara to our Ram family. Kara has had an extremely well-rounded and competitive junior career that has prepared her well for her next chapter in Collegiate golf,” head Coach Laura Cilek said. “Her competitive and outgoing demeanor will be a great asset to our team here in Fort Collins. She is so much fun to be around and her love of golf is contagious! I am looking forward to seeing her compete at the Collegiate level for us at Colorado State!”

Kaneshiro is a two-time Hawaii Women’s State Amateur Champion and the 2021 Hawaii State Junior Golf Association Player of the Year. She has also won the Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA) Championship helping her land on the OIA All-Stars first team. Kaneshiro was also her school’s MVP in 2022.

“When I first met Coach Laura I loved her energy and enthusiasm for coaching,” Kaneshiro said about her decision to attend CSU. “The facilities and campus of Colorado State are absolutely beautiful, and I love the team’s dynamic. I believe CSU is a place where I will grow as a person and reach my goals as a golfer.”

The daughter of Lenora Uyesu-Kaneshiro and Lance Kaneshiro, she has an older sister Tori.