Colorado State football stuns Nevada with a last-second field goal

RENO, Nev. — One big drive.

Naturally, it was Tory Horton who made the big plays to give the Colorado State football team a chance to win.

CSU’s offense was putrid all game long, but in a tied game with 2 minutes left Horton turned a short pass into a 26-yard gain. Then he caught a 6-yard pass to give Michael Boyle a chance at a long, game-winning field goal.

Boyle was hit on his first attempt from 48 yards, which went wide. The penalty moved CSU up 5 yards for an untimed down and a 43-yard attempt.

Money.

Boyle hit it and CSU won 17-14 over Nevada, snapping a 10-game losing streak for the Rams.

Here are three thoughts on the game.

Big plays from defense, offense struggles

The defense spotted the CSU offense a gifted 14 points with defensive touchdowns and the offense still could do nothing.

