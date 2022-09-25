Colorado State football rolled by Sacramento State

The public humiliations continue for the Colorado State football team.

For the fourth week in a row, the Rams were mostly non-competitive and suffered a lopsided loss.

This one came Saturday at home on Ag Day as Sacramento State, the No. 6-ranked team in FCS, beat CSU 41-10.

It’s the third time in the last four games against FCS opponents that the Rams have lost.

CSU finishes nonconference play 0-4 and was outscored 164-43 in those games. It’s now 10 consecutive losses for the program dating back to last season, which is the most in FBS football. This is CSU’s first 0-4 start since 2007.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Everything out-of-whack

Everything is going wrong for this CSU football team.

Some examples from this week’s loss:

  • Defense allows 249 first-half yards, plus four third-down conversions on Sacramento State’s second TD drive.
  • The offense again failed to deliver. A first-and-goal from the 7 led to three runs in a row and a field goal when the Rams were down just 7-0 at the time.
  • Paddy Turner continues to struggle punting the ball. He had a 17-yard punt and a line-drive punt that led to a 44-yard return to set Sac State up in CSU’s red zone.
  • Sacramento State converted eight of 12 third downs.
  • Boos were heard from fans in the first half.

