Colorado State Fair to review rules following AI art controversy

A painting generated with artificial intelligence won in the digital art category at the 2022 Colorado State Fair Fine Art Show, sparking online debate while attracting international attention. The controversy could affect requirements within the category at next year’s fair.

Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair, told the Chieftain that state fair staff will internally review and discuss changing requirements for entries in the digital art category at the 2023 Fine Art Show.

The Colorado State Fair Authority and its board of commissioners set show requirements for all state fair competitions based on recommendations from a state fair committee. Trisha Fernandez, the general entry and fine arts coordinator for the Colorado State Fair, will collect feedback from artists and art experts before the committee sends a recommendation to the board.

