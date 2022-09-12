Colorado State Fair to review rules following AI art controversy

A painting generated with artificial intelligence won in the digital art category at the 2022 Colorado State Fair Fine Art Show, sparking online debate while attracting international attention. The controversy could affect requirements within the category at next year’s fair.

Scott Stoller, general manager of the Colorado State Fair, told the Chieftain that state fair staff will internally review and discuss changing requirements for entries in the digital art category at the 2023 Fine Art Show.

The Colorado State Fair Authority and its board of commissioners set show requirements for all state fair competitions based on recommendations from a state fair committee. Trisha Fernandez, the general entry and fine arts coordinator for the Colorado State Fair, will collect feedback from artists and art experts before the committee sends a recommendation to the board.

“I don’t see (the category) not being addressed in one form or fashion for 2023,” Stoller said.

The decision to review categories within the Fine Art Show comes after Pueblo West’s Jason Allen and his entry, called “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial,” won first place in the digital art category and later went viral on social media as people debated whether his Submission should qualify as art.

Several national news outlets, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, reported on Allen’s win and the debate circulating across the industry.

Competition Judges Cal Duran and Dagny McKinley told the Chieftain they did not know Allen used AI for his entry but that it would not have changed their judgment.

When show requirements for the 2023 Fine Art Show are posted in June, “something will be different, one direction or the other,” Stoller said.

Olga Robak, the director of communications for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, previously told the Chieftain that rules for the fine art competition can change each year; an amendment was made to Submission guidelines for this year’s fair so digitally manipulated photography could be in the digital arts category.

“There’s a couple different ways we can go,” Stoller said. “We can embrace AI, so much so by creating its own category, or not embrace AI and have requirements that prohibit it. Those are conversations we want to have, and everything is on the table.”

Stoller added it’s possible AI art qualifies as a valid entry in the digital art category at next year’s fair or that no changes are made at all. The latter outcome, he believes, has the “lowest likelihood of happening,” although he acknowledged the likely fluidity of the process.

The collection of artist and expert feedback is expected to start next month.

“There may be other scenarios out there that we don’t know about, and we want to hear those,” Stoller said.

Allen, during a phone interview, said he is open to having an AI category but is against disqualifying artwork that was crafted using AI tools, arguing the decision would set a bad precedent.

“That’s a red flag, is book burning, stifles artists and is censorship,” Allen said. “You’re basically saying all the tools we developed over the course of mankind, technologically, have been acceptable up to a certain point of power.”

Adoption of an AI category, however, would benefit and provide additional exposure for AI artists, he said, suggesting it would operate best if outlined with proper guidelines and specific rules and language.

Allen said it can be difficult to distinguish how much or how little AI is used for entries in an AI category. If an artist uses an AI tool temporarily to adjust the composition of a piece, does that make it AI art?

“These artificial intelligence algorithms are being used to accomplish much more with different tools and stuff on Photoshop and Illustrator than we’ve ever been able to before,” Allen said.

“This time next year, it’s going to be indecipherable. You’re not going to know if it’s AI or not so I don’t know how they’re going to make those rules, dude. It’s crazy.”

Allen said he hasn’t decided whether to participate in the fine art competition at next year’s fair but confirmed he would submit artwork crafted using AI tools in the same category if nothing changes.

“The controversy will never go away,” they said. “AI isn’t going away, so it will continue to get this kind of attention, regardless.”

Stoller said the Colorado State Fair has received national attention in previous years, but it was the first such instance for something like an art show.

The Washington Post wrote the state fair “was an unlikely place for the writing of a new chapter in art history,” which Stoller said was “fun and unique.” Allen agreed that the Colorado State Fair was an unlikely site to spark controversy and debate within the art industry but called the discourse a “huge win” for technology while acknowledging critics of the AI ​​art movement.

“We’re just happy to be part of that conversation because it’s pretty interesting,” Stoller said. “It’s a pretty interesting debate.”

Stoller said state fair staff, including Fernandez, are open to collecting feedback and input from artists in the community and that staff has reached out to experts, superintendents and judges in relationship with the state fair for their guidance and support.

