Colorado State edges Nevada on a late field goal in Jay Norvell’s return to Mackay

Emotions were certainly on display Friday night, and the play on the football suffered for it, especially early.

It was ugly football at times, and marked the return of former Nevada Coach Jay Norvell to Reno, but it will go down as a win for Colorado State, 17-14, over Nevada in Mountain West football on Friday night in front of 18,255 fans at Mackay Stadium.

Rams kicker Michael Boyle made a 43-yard field goal, barely clearing the bottom crossbar, with no time left on the clock for the win.

Nevada head Coach Ken Wilson walks the sideline during a timeout in the 3rd quarter of Friday's game against Colorado State at Nevada on Oct. 7, 2022. Colorado State won 17-14.

It was Colorado State’s first win this season and the first for Norvell.

Boyle had missed a field goal attempt with three seconds left, but a roughing the kicker penalty against Nevada gave him another chance.

The Rams got two turnovers in the first half, on interceptions, one on a pitch by the running back, to take a 14-0 lead.

Colorado State’s Ayden Hector’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter was the first pick-six against the Wolf Pack since Boise State’s Tyler Horton returned an interception 99 yards for a score on Oct. 13, 2018.

Colorado State's head Coach Jay Norvell coaches from the sideline during Friday's game at Nevada on Oct. 7, 2022. Colorado State won 17-14.

Nevada finally got clicking just before halftime, putting together a 17-play drive, covering 99 yards, capped by a 6-yard run by Toa Taua, to get on the board and go into the break down, 14-7.

Taua scored from 3 yards in the fourth quarter to tie at 14. That run put Taua ahead of former Nevada quarterback Cody Fajardo on Nevada’s all-timer rushing list, and in seventh place in Wolf Pack history. He finished with 23 carries for 86 yards on the night and three receptions for 46 yards.

He has a team-high seven rushing scores.

Emotions ran hot

Nevada's Nate Cox hands the ball off to Toa Taua in Friday's game against Colorado State at Nevada on Oct. 7, 2022. Colorado State won 17-1

The teams crossed paths at the half and fans in the student section in the end zone let their feelings known about Norvell, raining thunderous “Boo’s’ down on him and flashing dozens of middle fingers towards the Rams.

Before the game, while the teams warmed up, Norvell and Nevada Coach Ken Wilson appeared to get into a brief shouting match as Assistant coaches pulled Norvell away.

