Colorado State basketball guard Isaiah Stevens out with a foot injury

The Colorado State men’s basketball team has suffered a big blow before the season has even started.

Star point guard Isaiah Stevens is out “indefinitely” after suffering a foot injury in practice. The team confirmed the news Thursday night.

The injury requires surgery but “it is not season-ending,” per a CSU release.

“First and foremost, myself and the team feel terrible for Isaiah. He is a special player and a tremendous leader. We are confident that Isaiah will get through this and make a full recovery,” CSU Coach Niko Medved said in a release. “While we know that his presence and leadership will be missed, I know this team will respond. We will continue to work diligently and we are really excited to get this season started.”

