Colorado State basketball falls to Charleston

A day after a blowout win over an SEC foe, the Colorado State men’s basketball team was knocked back.

The Rams lost 74-64 to College of Charleston in Friday’s semifinal in the Charleston Classic.

CSU fell in a hole early and trailed by double digits for most of the game and made a couple brief comeback bids but never truly threatened to win.

Here are three thoughts on the Rams’ first loss.

CSU drops first road test

The few times it looked as if CSU would make a run at a comeback it would quickly fizzle.

The best example came when CSU cut the deficit to seven (62-55) with 7 minutes remaining. It felt like there was a chance at a run.

Then the Rams had seven consecutive empty possessions on offense.

CSU did again make a push, cutting it to six (66-60) inside 2 minutes but CSU never cut it closer.

“I think the film will show our guys that some of these guys Tonight in a big game, a critical game, there were critical execution errors Tonight and some sloppiness,” CSU Coach Niko Medved said on the postgame show on 99.1 FM.

It’s rare to play a true road game in a multi-team event, which are typically played in sterile environments far from the campus of any of the teams.

It wasn’t the most raucous atmosphere CSU will face, but it was a home game for College of Charleston with the student section right next to the CSU bench.

CSU showed a bit of its inexperience as a group in this one with the inconsistency of play within the game. This was a game that highlighted the absence of the injured Isaiah Stevens. It’s not hard to imagine how he would have put the offense in better shape during a few of those almost-comeback situations.

“We didn’t execute very well,” Medved said.

A few key points

College of Charleston (4-1) has the look of a solid mid-major, and they gave North Carolina a run for their money in Chapel Hill. Every opponent for Charleston this season was an NCAA Tournament team a year ago and showed it is battle tested.

Charleston had a few key areas where it excelled to win the game.

Charleston also did an excellent job turning second-chance opportunities into points, with 12 Offensive rebounds turning into 18 points. Charleston’s bench contributed 39 points.

The hosts earned 25 free throw attempts and made 22 of them, while CSU was just 4-of-9. Charleston shot only 37% from the field but the free throws were key and CSU never had a run of more than 6-0.

Medved said the free throws were the difference and that Charleston was the more physical team.

CSU always felt a bit off. A poor defensive rotation at the wrong time or a flurry of missed open shots. Nothing really Clicked for the Rams at a consistent level.

The Rams shot just 4-16 on 3-pointers in the game. Isaiah Rivera (with 15 points) was the only CSU player in double figures.

“Offensively we were pretty out of sorts. I thought their pressure and bodying us up kind of got us off our spots,” Medved said. “I thought we weren’t very strong with the ball. We were kind of fumbling passes.”

Big test in the finale

No matter what happened in the semifinal, a big challenge and major opportunity awaits in the tournament finale Sunday.

The Rams (4-1) will face Penn State in the third-place game at 4 pm Mountain.

Penn State is 4-1 and dropped a close game to Virginia Tech in the other semifinal. Penn State is a top-40 team in KenPom rankings and is another Squad with postseason aspirations.

A CSU win in that one and it would still be a successful tournament with a couple nice resumes. A loss wouldn’t derail any postseason hopes, but it would feel like a letdown after opening the tournament with such an emphatic win over South Carolina.

