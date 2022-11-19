Colorado State basketball falls to Charleston

A day after a blowout win over an SEC foe, the Colorado State men’s basketball team was knocked back.

The Rams lost 74-64 to College of Charleston in Friday’s semifinal in the Charleston Classic.

CSU fell in a hole early and trailed by double digits for most of the game and made a couple brief comeback bids but never truly threatened to win.

Here are three thoughts on the Rams’ first loss.

CSU drops first road test

The few times it looked as if CSU would make a run at a comeback it would quickly fizzle.

The best example came when CSU cut the deficit to seven (62-55) with 7 minutes remaining. It felt like there was a chance at a run.

Then the Rams had seven consecutive empty possessions on offense.

