Colorado Springs Police ‘Play COS’ donates its 3,000th ball at elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Springs Police Department visited Midland Elementary School Thursday to donate sports equipment and play with the kids in an effort to build connections in the community.

Play COS is an initiative by CSPD that uses sports and activities to strengthen bonds with kids in the community and open the lines of communication.

“There’s not many things in life that can build an instant relationship and sports is one of those things. When you kick a ball with somebody, when you toss a football, you feel a bond with them right away,” Sgt. Newton said.

After donating the sports equipment, Sgt. Newton and his CSPD colleagues took questions from the young elementary school students. The most common question Sgt. Newton said the officers get is, “Have you ever fired your weapon?”

The officers answered all the questions with full transparency. They talked about the sadness of losing someone to violence and the police’s role in keeping the community safe and holding criminals accountable

Although they started out just playing kickball and other games, the police ended the day with meaningful conversations that made the students feel safer and seen.