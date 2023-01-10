Colorado Springs exceeds affordable housing goal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – After exceeding a goal for building affordable housing, the city of Colorado Springs is looking to help build more units. That comes from city officials with the Home COS program.

After the launch of Home COS, Mayor John Suthers proposed a challenge for the city: build at least a thousand affordable units per year.

“I’m really excited to announce that we have surpassed, once again, the thousand unit goal, and we did the same thing last year,” said Katie Sunderlin, the city’s affordable housing coordinator.

Now, the city is focusing on building more units for 2023. Per the city’s definition of “affordable,” anyone who moves into one of the units built by a company working with the city under the Home COS program will not pay more than 30% of their annual income.

“So, it’s not a fixed rate,” Sunderlin said, “so, if someone’s making $50,000, an affordable rent would be 30% of their income.”

That would include utilities. Sunderlin says the city is working with Colorado Springs Utilities to make sure this is the case. She adds that the city is not solely responsible for providing this affordable housing, and that it’s a team effort.

“This is not something the city can solve on its own, it’s not something that any nonprofit can solve on its own, it really takes all hands on deck to work through this issue,” she said.

Of all the units being built, the city anticipates 768 will be available for lease in 2023.

These are the units expected to be leased this year, along with the companies in charge of them:

1. InterQuest Ridge by Lincoln Avenue Capital

2. Creed at Cottonwood by Pedcore Investments, LLC

3. Copper Rose by Inland Group

4. The Commons by Homeward Pikes Peak

5. Sumner House by BCR Management

6. Village at Solid Rock by Solid Rock CDC

7. Academy Heights by DBG Properties, LLC

8. Panorama Heights by Cohen-Esrey Development Group

You can find more details from the city here.

