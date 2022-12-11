Colorado Springs arts leader to head up Denver nonprofit | News

Arts leader Daisy McGowan will leave her perch at the end of the year as director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Galleries of Contemporary Art to head up a Denver-based arts nonprofit.

Beginning Jan. 3, she’ll act as executive director of Think 360 Arts for Learning, a 60-year-old organization that seeks to bring innovative arts programming to Coloradans of all ages, including students, teachers and seniors.

“I love their values: creativity, delight, learning, education, inclusion, accessibility,” McGowan said. “The core of our mission at GOCA is education. This is jumping over to be in the more administrative role with growing this program.”

McGowan’s contributions to UCCS and the Springs arts community during her almost 13 years at GOCA are many, including helping to curate and produce more than 100 exhibits; helping open Ent Center for the Arts in 2018; building up and finding funding for GOCA’s downtown satellite gallery; Art WithOut Limits, a program that features temporary projects outside of the galleries; the long-running Brilliant art party; and the Visiting Artists + Critics Series.

“I’m grateful for the artists who stepped up to work with me and GOCA over the last 13 years,” McGowan said. “Everybody does this from a place of passion. There’s not a lot of money in the arts. We’re working hard because we love it and we’re invested in it. And thank you to this community for taking a chance on weird and sometimes challenging art. I hope they continue to do so.”

