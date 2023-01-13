Colorado Springs arts center to host tribute to Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin with RESPECT | Arts & Entertainment

Explore the life of soul legend Aretha Franklin with “RESPECT,” a live musical performance coming Tuesday to Colorado Springs.

The concert at Pikes Peak Center is a retelling of Franklin’s life through her music. A live band and vocalists will perform songs such as “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools” and, of course, “Respect.”

Vocalist Meghan Dawson, who is one of the hosts of the show, said audience members will enjoy a unique tribute to the Queen of Soul.

“It’s not your typical musical theater show that you would expect,” Dawson said. “There’s a ton of music, of course, but it’s really an immersive experience. You learn so much about Aretha’s life that you never would have known.”

Dawson, who also starred as Tudor queen Catherine Parr in “Six!,” said the concert highlights the empowering life Franklin led.

“She was constantly surrounded by Greatness growing up; it was kind of inevitable for her to be a star,” Dawson said. “People assume that they know her because they know her music, but she’s so much more multifaceted.”

For Dawson, the show is an illustration of empowerment.

“For me, it really is about womanhood and just accepting and embracing all that that is,” she said. “So much about Aretha’s life transcends beyond music, from her fashion choices or how she wanted to wear her hair to her children, her lovers.”

One example of Franklin’s inner strength, Dawson said, was only accepting payments for her shows upfront — a boundary she set to ensure she wasn’t exploited for her work.

“There’s a lot of things that Aretha did that you wouldn’t expect a woman of her time to do or be able to do and still be successful,” she said. “She was very serious and upfront about her boundaries and about what she expected and the respect that she deserved.”

“RESPECT” was a team effort, with producers and directors encouraging feedback from the performers, which helped shape the show into the experience it is now, Dawson said.

“I used to joke with my friends that our Scripts literally looked like football playbooks because it was a very collaborative process,” she said. “It really just has that oomph. … It’s such a thought-provoking show, a heartwarming show.”

Just recently, Rolling Stone named Franklin the best singer of all time. As a vocalist performing her work, Dawson said there is still room to inject individuality into the songs.

“Coming to this music, especially that everyone knows, there is a level of expectation put on you to be able to deliver,” she said. “But there’s also that expectation of ‘How am I going to make this different from what people know?'”