Colorado OL Casey Roddick transfer commits to Seminoles

Florida State just Landed the first verbal commitment to come from its Massive recruiting weekend.

Casey Roddick, a sixth-year graduate transfer Offensive lineman from the University of Colorado, announced his pledge to the Seminoles via social media Sunday.

As an Offensive guard, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Roddick should fill one of FSU’s biggest needs. The Seminoles’ starting left and right guards – transfers Dillan Gibbons and D’Mitri Emmanuel – will expire their eligibility after this season.

Roddick also brings valuable experience, playing 42 games with 30 starts. They tallied a combined 1,946 Offensive snaps in the last four seasons, including a team-high 707 Offensive snaps in 2022.

The Buffaloes named Roddick a team captain in August. They then finished this season as their highest-rated Offensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus. Roddick received a career-high 65.3 overall grade, along with an 82.9 pass-blocking grade and 59.6 run-blocking grade.

With Roddick in the mix, FSU now has commitments from four transfers. Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. (Miami), and tight ends Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Shorter University) pledged to the Seminoles earlier this month.

247Sports Ranks FSU’s 2023 transfer class No. 2 nationally, behind Michigan.

The Seminoles are looking to add to their transfer total soon as well. They hosted several transfer targets, including Roddick, and high school recruits on campus over the weekend.

Transfers gained

Offensive lineman Casey Roddick (Colorado)

Tight end Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)

Tight end Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. (Miami)

Transfers lost

Offensive lineman Rod Orr

Offensive lineman Lloyd Willis

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton

Defensive end George Wilson Jr.

Defensive end Shambre Jackson

Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson

Linebacker Amari Gainer

Cornerback Demorie Tate

Safety Sidney Williams

Safety Sam McCall

