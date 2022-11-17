Colorado men’s basketball stumbles against UMass in Myrtle Beach opener – BuffZone

CONWAY, SC — So far it’s one step forward, one backward for the Colorado men’s basketball team.

The Buffaloes were unable to build on the momentum they gained with a huge upset win against then-No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday, stumbling in the opening game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 66-63 defeat against UMass at the HTC Center on Thursday.

The Minutemen led 37-34 at Halftime following a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes, and UMass quickly extended its lead to eight points in the first minute of the second half.

A dominant UMass run Midway through the second half made the difference. While the Buffs missed nine consecutive field goal attempts, UMass took control with an 11-0 run. CU attempted to chip away late, using a 6-0 burst to get within three with 4 minutes 12 seconds remaining. But struggles at the free throw line (4-for-9 in the second half) and another scoring drought of 2:55 thwarted the comeback bid.

Five straight points from Tristan da Silva on a 3-pointer and a post fadeaway gave CU a fighting chance in the final minute, pulling the Buffs within two points. UMass made 1-of-2 free throw attempts to take a three-point lead, and CU called a timeout with 6.5 seconds remaining.

KJ Simpson had chances at a tying 3-pointer in those final seconds, but both were off.

Da Silva recorded a team-high 17 points for CU. Simpson went just 4-for-16 but finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

CU (2-2) will play the loser between No. 24 Texas A&M and Murray State in the early game (10 am MT) on Friday.