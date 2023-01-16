Colorado men’s basketball hopes home cooking helps solve turnover woes – BuffZone

LOS ANGELES — Tad Boyle has coached 428 games as the leader of the Colorado men’s basketball team.

If one prefers to nitpick, it’s technically 427 games, as associate head Coach Mike Rohn took over for one game last year while Boyle dealt with a bout of COVID. Regardless, throughout a tenure that is nearing the stretch run of his 13th season, Boyle’s teams have committed at least 22 turnovers in a game just 12 times.

Two of those instances occurred during CU’s two losses in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Correcting a relapse of a turnover issue that Haunted the Buffs early in the season but had apparently been corrected over the past month will be priority No. 1 as Colorado gets back to work this week ahead of Thursday’s Pac-12 Conference home game against Washington (7 pm, ESPNU).

“I remember a couple years back the program hung their hat on not losing at home,” Buffs point guard KJ Simpson said. “We’ve just got to regroup at home. Play our game and be composed and it should be better with our home crowd. We’ve just got to regroup.”

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, flirting with two dozen turnovers — the Buffs actually hit that mark once, committing a Boyle-era high 24 turnovers at Oregon State on Feb. 6, 2016 — hasn’t always been a recipe for defeat. In fact, in the 10 games under Boyle featuring at least 22 turnovers prior to the Los Angeles trip, the Buffs went 5-5. Two of those wins occurred in the postseason despite 23 turnovers, defeating California in the 2019 Pac-12 tournament and UNLV in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Still, it’s not a blueprint for success, particularly for a team this season that isn’t nearly efficient enough on offense to overcome so many giveaways. There remains time to salvage some sort of postseason berth, as Saturday’s defeat at No. 7 UCLA didn’t impact CU’s NET ranking. The Buffs held steady at No. 61 in Sunday’s NET and, outside of the final six minutes of a loss against Arizona State on Dec. 1, CU has played well at home all season.

The Buffs have seven home games remaining in the regular season and five on the road. This week’s home series against the Washington schools will push CU (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) to the midpoint of conference play.

“We’re at the point now where you’re just trying to win the next game,” Boyle said. “Whether it’s at home or on the road, I don’t look at all that stuff. You just try to win the next game, and that’s the mode that everybody’s in right now. The teams that can do that on a consistent basis are going to finish in the top half of the league. And the teams that don’t are going to finish in the bottom half. Right now, that’s the direction we’re headed. But we can change that by winning the next game.

“We’ve got a lot of room for improvement. This team is one where I want to look for incremental improvement, day-to-day, week-to-week. This road trip, I didn’t see that. I didn’t see improvement between (USC) and UCLA. I saw the same problems. We have to do something about that.”

The Buffs could receive some reinforcement against the Washington teams with the potential return of senior guard Jalen Gabbidon, who has missed the past five games due to a knee injury but was on the Los Angeles trip going through workouts.

“I hope so. We’ll see,” Boyle said. “I don’t have any feeling for that. He was on the trip. They’re working out. He’s running, at least in straight lines. I don’t know about moving laterally yet. We’ll get a feel for that this week.”