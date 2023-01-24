Colorado Gains Another Buff – University of Colorado Athletics

BOULDER — Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney announced today that outside hitter Annelise Rising will be the newest addition to the Buffs’ volleyball team.

“We are extremely excited to have Annelise joining the Buff family,” Mahoney stated. “Annie has the tools to become a very Talented 6-rotation OH here at Colorado. She is a Talented ball handler and has good defensive range, but what I like most about Annie is her mentality – she’s a Fearless Attacker who loves to take big swings. She will be a great compliment to an already deep and talented 2023 class, and we are looking forward to her joining the program next fall.”

Rising, a 6-foot senior from Pasadena, Calif., played for four years at Mayfield Senior School and helped her team achieve a 23-6 record this past season.

The outside hitter was selected for First Team All-CIF, Southern Section in 2021 and was chosen as the Prep League MVP both her junior and senior year.

Rising stated that one of the biggest moments of her high school career occurred during her junior year at the state semi-finals. The match went to five sets, with Rising scoring the final point for her team to win the fifth set 15-13. It also marked the first time in school history that her program made it to the state playoffs.

At CU, Rising intends to major in Integrative Physiology. In addition to academics, Rising stated that she chose CU, “because of the high level of volleyball, and the university also offers incredible resources and support for student athletes.”