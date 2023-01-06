Colorado football’s future nonconference schedules: 2023 and beyond

The future hasn’t looked this bright in a long time now that Deion Sanders is in Boulder.

Although the Buffs are still fresh off a 1-11 season, Colorado football has regained some respect across the country thanks to an already revamped roster. And the first three games of the Coach Prime era can’t get much bigger as TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State are all scheduled in 2023.

Beyond next season, Athletic director Rick George has the Buffs playing quite a few other challenging nonconference opponents, including Florida, Missouri, Kansas State, Houston and Oklahoma State.

Take a look at Colorado’s scheduled nonconference games through 2038: