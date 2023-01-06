Colorado football’s future nonconference schedules: 2023 and beyond
The future hasn’t looked this bright in a long time now that Deion Sanders is in Boulder.
Although the Buffs are still fresh off a 1-11 season, Colorado football has regained some respect across the country thanks to an already revamped roster. And the first three games of the Coach Prime era can’t get much bigger as TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State are all scheduled in 2023.
Beyond next season, Athletic director Rick George has the Buffs playing quite a few other challenging nonconference opponents, including Florida, Missouri, Kansas State, Houston and Oklahoma State.
Take a look at Colorado’s scheduled nonconference games through 2038:
2023
Sept. 2: at TCU
Sept. 9: vs. Nebraska
Sept. 16: vs. Colorado State
2024
August 31: vs. North Dakota State
Sept. 7: at Nebraska
Sept. 14: at Colorado State
2025
August 30: vs. Georgia Tech
Sept. 6: at Houston
Sept. 20: vs. Wyoming
2026
Sept. 5: at Georgia Tech
Sept. 12: vs. Houston
Sept. 19: at Northwestern
2027
Sept. 4: vs. Colgate
Sept. 11: vs. Northwestern
Sept. 18: vs. Kansas State
2028
Sept. 2: vs. Massachusetts
Sept. 9: at Florida
Sept. 16: at Kansas State
2029
Sept. 1: TBA
Sept. 8: vs. Florida
Sept. 15: at Colorado State
2030
August 31: vs. SMU
Sept. 7: at Missouri
Sept. 14: vs. Colorado State
2031
August 30: vs. Missouri
Sept. 6: at SMU
Sept. 13: TBA
Beyond
2032
Sept. 4: vs. North Texas
2033
Sept. 3: at North Texas
Sept. 17: vs. Colorado State
2034
Sept. 16: at Colorado State
2036
Sept. 13: at Oklahoma State
2037
Sept. 12: vs. Oklahoma State
2038
Sept. 11: at Colorado State