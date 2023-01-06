Colorado football’s future nonconference schedules: 2023 and beyond

The future hasn’t looked this bright in a long time now that Deion Sanders is in Boulder.

Although the Buffs are still fresh off a 1-11 season, Colorado football has regained some respect across the country thanks to an already revamped roster. And the first three games of the Coach Prime era can’t get much bigger as TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State are all scheduled in 2023.

Beyond next season, Athletic director Rick George has the Buffs playing quite a few other challenging nonconference opponents, including Florida, Missouri, Kansas State, Houston and Oklahoma State.

Take a look at Colorado’s scheduled nonconference games through 2038:

2023

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 2: (LR) Head Coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs has a word with University of Colorado Athletic director Rick George before a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Sept. 2: at TCU

Sept. 9: vs. Nebraska

Sept. 16: vs. Colorado State

2024

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after scoring with wide receiver Jay MacIntyre #14 in the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

August 31: vs. North Dakota State

Sept. 7: at Nebraska

Sept. 14: at Colorado State

2025

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Rodney Stewart #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes Dives into the endzone as Tashaun Gipson #4 of the Wyoming Cowboys attempts to make the stop at Folsom Field on September 19, 2009 in Boulder, Colorado. Stewart’s third quarter touchdown gave the Buffaloes a 24-0 lead over the Cowboys. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

August 30: vs. Georgia Tech

Sept. 6: at Houston

Sept. 20: vs. Wyoming

2026

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; The Houston Cougars bench reacts after stopping the Auburn Tigers for a final time during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 5: at Georgia Tech

Sept. 12: vs. Houston

Sept. 19: at Northwestern

2027

Nov 20, 2010; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Rodney Stewart (5) runs for a 51 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Wildcats 44-36. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 4: vs. Colgate

Sept. 11: vs. Northwestern

Sept. 18: vs. Kansas State

2028

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: Gino Campiotti #5 of the Massachusetts Minutemen gets pressed by Cameron Ruiz #19 of the Temple Owls in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sept. 2: vs. Massachusetts

Sept. 9: at Florida

Sept. 16: at Kansas State

2029

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) meet after a game at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 1: TBA

Sept. 8: vs. Florida

Sept. 15: at Colorado State

2030

Nov 5, 2005; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back #17 Lawrence Vickers scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers safety #8 David Overstreet looks on in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Byron Hetzler

August 31: vs. SMU

Sept. 7: at Missouri

Sept. 14: vs. Colorado State

2031

CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Tanner Mordecai #8 of the SMU Mustangs throws a pass in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

August 30: vs. Missouri

Sept. 6: at SMU

Sept. 13: TBA

Beyond

2032

Sept. 4: vs. North Texas

2033

Sept. 3: at North Texas

Sept. 17: vs. Colorado State

2034

Sept. 16: at Colorado State

2036

Sept. 13: at Oklahoma State

2037

Sept. 12: vs. Oklahoma State

2038

Sept. 11: at Colorado State

