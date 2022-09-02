Colorado Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 1 vs. TCU

The Buffaloes are not the favorites going into this game. But, the Horned Frogs are still coming into their house. So, Colorado has a chance to show they want to win and why they think the Pac-12 is better than the Big-12.

Here is the Colorado depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR-X

6 Arias, Daniel 80 Robinson, Ty 15 Sowell, Chase 23 Page, Grant

WR-Z

1 Lemonious-Craig, Montana 3 Penry, Chase 4 Tyson, Jordyn 83 Harrison, Michael

