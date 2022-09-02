Colorado Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 1 vs. TCU

The Buffaloes are not the favorites going into this game. But, the Horned Frogs are still coming into their house. So, Colorado has a chance to show they want to win and why they think the Pac-12 is better than the Big-12.

Here is the Colorado depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR-X

6 Arias, Daniel 80 Robinson, Ty 15 Sowell, Chase 23 Page, Grant

WR-Z

1 Lemonious-Craig, Montana 3 Penry, Chase 4 Tyson, Jordyn 83 Harrison, Michael

WR-F

13 Bell, Maurice 2 Sneed II, RJ 25 Hestera, Jack 10 Jackson, Jaylon

LT

76 Phillip, Frank 72 Gray, Travis

LG

70 Roddick, Casey 52 Eckardt, Luke

O.C

64 Johnson, Austin 53 Fenske, Noah 55 Wells, Van

RG

75 Brown, Tommy 64 Johnson, Austin 65 Harkey, Alex

RT

60 Wiley, Jake 69 Christian-Lichtenhan, Gerad 73 Reznik, Ben

YOU

38 Russell, Brady 18 Fauria, Caleb 82 Smith, Austin 87 Olsen, Erik

QB

12 Lewis, Brendon 5 Shrout, JT 7 McCown, Owen 9 Carter, Drew 14 Kopp, Maddox

RB

8 Fontenot, Alex 20 Smith, Deion 21 Stacks, Jayle 44 Offerdahl, Charlie

00 Venn, Victor

DEFENSE

DE

54 Lang, Terrance 90 Main, Chance 44 Grant, Devin

DT

91 Rodman, Na’im 95 Martin, Tyas 56 Maddox, Mason

DT

99 Sami, Jalen 13 Jackson, Justin 93 Williams, Ryan

EDGE

1 Thomas, Guy 4 Montgomery, Jamar 48 Magalei, Zion 58 Williams, Alvin

SLB

7 Ham II, Marvin 32 Smith, Aubrey

MLB

8 Chandler-Semedo, Josh 12 Perry, Quinn 35 Williams, Mister

WLB

20 Barnes, Robert 10 Kerry, Eoghan 29 Hurtado, Isaac

LCB

6 Reed, Nikko 26 Oliver, Jason 25 Mills, Keyshon

FS

23 Lewis, Isaiah 3 Mack Jr., Jeremy 9 Dixson, Dylan

SS

43 Woods, Trevor 2 Striker, Jaylen 41 Lyle, Anthony

RCB

00 Moore, Kaylin 21 Wiggins, Joshua 27 Bethel Jr., Nigel

NB

5 Taylor, Tyrin 15 Harris, Simeon

SPECIAL TEAMS

PT

88 Logan, Ashton 53 Carrizosa, Trent

PK

36 Becker, Cole 98 Palazzo, Cristiano 45 Hubbard, Noah

KO

36 Becker, Cole 98 Palazzo, Cristiano 45 Hubbard, Noah

LS

85 Bedell, Derek 57 Warchuck, Cameron

B

88 Logan, Ashton 53 Carrizosa, Trent

PR

3 Penry, Chase 6 Reed, Nikko 4 Tyson, Jordyn

KR

6 Reed, Nikko 20 Smith, Deion 13 Bell, Maurice 44 Offerdahl, Charlie

RESERVES

INJ 33 Gustav, Joshka

