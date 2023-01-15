Colorado football, Deion Sanders lands Arkansas EDGE Jordan Domineck via NCAA transfer Portal

Colorado football and Deion Sanders Landed a key commitment from the NCAA transfer Portal Sunday when former Arkansas edge defender Jordan Dominick announced that he committed to the Buffaloes. Domineck, who has one season of eligibility remaining, racked up 7 1/2 sacks and 9 1/2 tackles for loss over 13 games in 2022 — this past season — for the Razorbacks.

The long edge rusher is listed at 6-foot-3, 251 pounds and previously transferred from Georgia Tech to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season.

Domineck signed with Georgia Tech as a three-star recruit in the 2018 class out of Lakeland (Fla.) George W. Jenkins Senior. Iowa State, Syracuse and Vanderbilt represented Domineck’s only other Power Five offers at the time.

Domineck has a long track record as a productive pass rusher at Georgia Tech and Arkansas, as he was a key member of the Yellow Jackets’ defense during his tenure in Atlanta.

Sanders has hit the transfer Portal hard this offseason as he looks to rebuild Colorado’s roster heading into his first year at the helm after the Buffs went 1-11 in 2022. Colorado ranked dead last at the FBS level with just nine sacks last season — five behind the next-closest team — so Domineck will be a key piece to shore up a major position of need.

Colorado Ranks No. 3 nationally in 247Sports’ Transfer Portal Team Rankings with a robust class of 21 transfers. Domineck will join another former Hog in Boulder, Colorado, as Sanders previously landed a commitment from former Arkansas safety Myles Slusher. Jackson State transfers Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders — Coach Prime’s son — Headline Colorado’s class.

Sanders has been open about the need to totally revamp Colorado’s program since he arrived in Boulder. Last week, Sanders joined the set of “College GameDay” and explained how he can get the Buffs winning again right away in 2023.

“You’ve got to get your main guys, they’re going to have to buy in, this is how we do it and what we do … it’s the consistency that has to be established,” Sanders said. “Not only on the practice field, but off the field. Those guys, you can’t get here and all the sudden change. You don’t want to see a different mannerism of somebody.

“Everybody’s talking about the players, but you’ve got to Coach the coaches too. They can’t get complacent. They can’t look around and start thinking about jobs and thinking about their next move. They have to be consistent as well .”