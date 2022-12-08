Colorado, Colorado State men’s basketball teams renew rivalry

It’s a rivalry in the minds of the fan bases.

For the players, it’s basically all new.

The Colorado and Colorado State men’s basketball teams haven’t played each other since way back in 2019.

There are just two players on the two teams combined who have played against the other, both are Rams.

So, players don’t really know exactly what Thursday will be like when the Rams and Buffs finally meet again.

“It was so long ago; you just wish you could play those games every year. It’s such a cool basketball environment on their end and our end. I think it’s going to be a cool experience for the guys who haven’t been able to play in it to get their first go,” said CSU guard Isaiah Stevens, who was a freshman when the teams met in 2019.

“I know it’s going to be a crazy environment.”

More than 10,000 are expected at Coors Events Center for the national TV tip, 7 pm Thursday, Dec. 8, is on ESPN2.

