Colorado, Colorado State men’s basketball teams renew rivalry

It’s a rivalry in the minds of the fan bases.

For the players, it’s basically all new.

The Colorado and Colorado State men’s basketball teams haven’t played each other since way back in 2019.

There are just two players on the two teams combined who have played against the other, both are Rams.

So, players don’t really know exactly what Thursday will be like when the Rams and Buffs finally meet again.

“It was so long ago; you just wish you could play those games every year. It’s such a cool basketball environment on their end and our end. I think it’s going to be a cool experience for the guys who haven’t been able to play in it to get their first go,” said CSU guard Isaiah Stevens, who was a freshman when the teams met in 2019.

“I know it’s going to be a crazy environment.”

Leader is back:What Isaiah Stevens’ return means for CSU

More than 10,000 are expected at Coors Events Center for the national TV tip, 7 pm Thursday, Dec. 8, is on ESPN2.

Stevens and teammate John Tonje were freshmen back in 2019. Everyone else from each team is gone. No one on either side has experienced the rivalry in Boulder. And it’s a building that should be buzzing, with the football hire of Deion Sanders at CU bringing new energy to campus.

The teams didn’t play in the 2020-21 season due to the scheduled game being canceled because of COVID. CU didn’t put the Rams on the schedule last season and the teams could have met in the Paradise Jam Championship game (won by CSU), but the Buffs lost in the early rounds.

It’s the first time the rivalry matchup has gone two seasons without being played since the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons.

Finally, it’s back. In CSU Coach Niko Medved’s mind, it should happen each year (CU will play in Fort Collins next season).

“I think it’s great. I think it’s great for college basketball,” Medved said. “I think it raises interest in both programs within the state. The fan bases care about it. Honestly, it’s a good game for both schools. Both schools have been good in the metrics that way … I’m glad we’re finally able to start this series back up.”

CSU (6-3) and CU (4-5) have both hit hurdles in the early season, but both have shown big potential in flashes. Both are likely postseason teams but also need marquee wins.

UNC trips up CSU:Takeaways from Colorado State basketball’s shocking loss to Northern Colorado

Thursday would be an important win for either team.

“It’s a big game because of the rivalry, but it’s a big game because both schools have postseason aspirations,” Medved said. “You come to a program to play in big games.”

Follow sports Reporter Kevin Lytle is Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.